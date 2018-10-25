Rangers to hire new manager but Gerrard’s position isn’t under threat

Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager, but Steven Gerrard’s position isn’t believed to be under threat. Instead, the Premiership giants are planning to appoint a loan manager to keep tabs on all the players Rangers send out on a temporary basis to develop elsewhere.
As per The Sun, Gerrard said: “We will have a discussion on loan players in the coming weeks. We are planning to appoint a loan manager to ensure we track our players as even when away they are Rangers players.”
Rangers have a number of players currently plying their trade elsewhere – Joe Dodoo is at Blackpool and Jason Holt is at Fleetwood Town. Eduardo Herrera is at Santos Laguna and Carlos Pena is at Necaxa. Greg Docherty is also at Shrewsbury Town this season.
Rangers supporters should be pleased that Gerrard isn’t forgetting about all the players out on loan. It’s good news for the respective loanees too, as their performances will be closely monitored and could lead to them returning to the first-team if they impress with another side.
Dodoo, who joined Rangers on a free transfer in 2016, joined Blackpool in July and has gone on to make seven appearances for the Tangerines this season, scoring and creating two goals. Holt, who has made 115 appearances for Rangers, has made 14 appearances for Fleetwood so far. The pair will return to their parent club at the end of the campaign.
Stats from Transfermarkt.