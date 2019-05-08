Blog Columns Site News Rangers target Mexer spotted with Steven Gerrard, fans react

Rangers have been linked with the Rennes defender Mexer in the recent weeks.

Apparently, the highly experienced centre back will be a free agent at the end of this season and Rangers are looking to snap him up on a free transfer.

Gerrard has already signed the likes of Hastie, Jones and Davis on free transfers and he is looking to add more depth to his side.

Mexer is a regular starter for Rennes and he will surely improve Rangers at the back.

The Ibrox outfit have some good defenders in Goldson and Katic but they need to add some depth and experience as well.

Mexer seems like an ideal signing in theory. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can pull it off now.

O Pais in Mexer’s native Mozambique have now published a photo of Gerrard and Mexer together in France.

Rangers fans seem quite excited about the situation and they have shared their reactions on Twitter earlier.

Some of them believe that it could be a done deal after the 30-year-old  player was spotted with the club’s manager.

