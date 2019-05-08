Rangers target Mexer spotted with Steven Gerrard, fans react

Rangers have been linked with the Rennes defender Mexer in the recent weeks.
Apparently, the highly experienced centre back will be a free agent at the end of this season and Rangers are looking to snap him up on a free transfer.
Gerrard has already signed the likes of Hastie, Jones and Davis on free transfers and he is looking to add more depth to his side.
Mexer is a regular starter for Rennes and he will surely improve Rangers at the back.
The Ibrox outfit have some good defenders in Goldson and Katic but they need to add some depth and experience as well.
Mexer seems like an ideal signing in theory. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants can pull it off now.
O Pais in Mexer’s native Mozambique have now published a photo of Gerrard and Mexer together in France.
Rangers fans seem quite excited about the situation and they have shared their reactions on Twitter earlier.
Some of them believe that it could be a done deal after the 30-year-old player was spotted with the club’s manager.
Gerrard and Mexer… a picture speak a thousand words maybe pic.twitter.com/VhF5cHDBHF
— Raúl Sánchez (@raulsdf) May 7, 2019
Looks like Edson Mexer will be at rangers next year after this image surfaces with him and the gaffer today welcome to the most successful club big man can’t wait to see you in the summer 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/R2NxJco3B9
— True Blues Loyal®️™️🔴⚪️💙⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@truebluesloyal) May 7, 2019
Mexer looks on 🤔
— Stevie (@RangersLadBible) May 7, 2019
Iam thinking, the deal is done! Why would you take a photo 🤷🏻♂️
— 𝒢𝓁𝒶𝓈𝑔𝑜𝓌-𝒦𝒾𝓈𝓈 (@Heeder1872) May 7, 2019
That photo definitely says the Mexer move to Rangers is closer to happening than we know.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) May 7, 2019