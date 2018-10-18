Rangers suffer injury blow to Arfield ahead of Hamilton clash on Sunday

Rangers have suffered an injury blow to Scott Arfield ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton Academical. The 29-year-old picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Canada which forced him to miss out on Monday’s training session and Wednesday’s CONCACAF Nations League clash with Dominica.
It’s potentially a big blow for Rangers manager Steve Gerrard, as Arfield has been his best player this season. The midfielder has scored and created five goals in seven Premiership appearances since his summer move from Burnley. Arfield has made 13 caps for the Canadian national team, scoring one goal, but he was absent while his side thrashed Dominica 5-0 at home.
Rangers can ill afford to lose their best players when the Premiership season resumes as Gerrard’s men are currently sixth in the table, five points adrift of leaders Hearts. They’ve won three of their last four games ahead of Sunday’s clash with Hamilton and are favourites to make it five wins from six.
Arfield, who has also played for Falkirk and Huddersfield, wasn’t the most prolific with Burnley (22 goals in 193 games) but he’s been in fine form at Ibrox. The free transfer signing could end up being a bargain buy if he can continue his impressive run in 2018/19.
Stats from Transfermarkt.