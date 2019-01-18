Rangers submit offer for Matt Polster

Rangers are looking to sign the American midfielder Matt Polster.
Manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the Scottish outfit have tabled an offer for the player and they are in talks with his agent as well.
The Rangers manager said: “We’re in talks with Matt’s agent. We haven’t got it over the line just yet but we’ve told his advisers we’d like him to come. If we do it, it would be a long-term deal. I know him well from the MLS and he’s a player who can play in numerous positions. He’s a good professional, he’s in good shape and he’s got the potential to be a first-team player here at Rangers if the financials work. He could be an interesting one for the future.”
The deal hasn’t been completed yet, but the player is expected to complete his Ibrox move this month.
The Gers could use some depth in midfield and Polster should prove to be a decent addition.
The versatile midfielder could be an integral part of the Rangers team for the remainder of the season. He can play in multiple positions and that will be a bonus for Gerrard.
Polster can operate in central midfield as well as a full back.
Gerrard knows the player well from his time at the MLS and he should be able to get the best out of the 21-year-old once the move goes through.
Rangers have already signed the likes of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis this month and they will be looking to finish the window strongly by signing someone like Polster.