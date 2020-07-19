Rangers submit contract to Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu

Rangers are keen on signing the Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu this summer.

As per Football Insider, they have already submitted a lucrative contract to the midfielder and they are speaking to his club as well. Also, they are hopeful of reaching an agreement.





The 27-year-old is valued at £3.8m and he has been linked with an exit after Amiens’ relegation from Ligue 1. It will be interesting to see if Rangers can bring him to Ibrox this summer.

A move to Rangers would be a great option for Zungu. It would be a step up in his career. Not only would he be joining a bigger club, but he will also get to play European football with them.

It remains to be seen if Rangers agree to pay the asking price for Zungu. Convincing the player should not be a problem for them. They can pay him more money than Amiens.

Rangers need to add more depth to their midfield and Zungu would be a good addition for them. Steven Gerrard needs more quality in order to beat Celtic to the title next year.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder will allow Rangers’ creative players to operate with more freedom and he would shield the back four as well. If he manages to adapt to Scottish football quickly, he could be an asset for Rangers.