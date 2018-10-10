Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty comments on Steven Gerrard’s new fitness regime

Glasgow Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is impressed by the fitness regime under Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, and he is reaping the rewards from it.
Lafferty joined the Gers for his second spell at the Ibrox club this summer after enjoying four seasons at the club before from 2008-2012.
Mainly used by Gerrard as a backup option for Alfredo Morelos, the 31-year-old has made some good contributions already, scoring four goals in all competitions.
The former Norwich City striker admits that he is feeling fitter than at any time in the last six years and the entire credit goes to the new fitness regime implemented by Gerrard.
The Ibrox boss has not only overhauled the squad, but has raised the standards on and off the park since taking charge at the club.
Lafferty observes that the way Rangers backroom staff are taking care of eating and sleeping habits of every single player is something he has never experienced before.
The striker admits that he has lost weight in the process. He feels a lot fitter now, and it has improved his overall performance for the side.
“It definitely feels like a more professional place now,” he told RangersTV (h/t The Herald). “Everything we do is so professional and thought through.
“When we qualified for the group stage of the Europa League and we were flying home from Russia I wasn’t allowed a cup of tea on the plane because we had the Old Firm game a couple of days later and I needed to sleep properly.
“They are looking at everything you eat and drink which is new to me because I have always been able to eat and drink whatever I wanted. Here it is properly professional now.
“I don’t think I have had a bar of chocolate in about three months! Chocolate and crisps were one of my big things at night.
“I came here, was put on a different regime and I feel so much fitter. I feel probably the fittest I have felt in five or six years. I have got my body fat down and I have lost four or five kilos. I feel fresh and I feel fitter.”