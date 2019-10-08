Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos says he admires the English Premier League

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is proving to be one of the best goalscorers in the Scottish Premiership, and has already scored 14 goals across all competitions this season.
The 23-year-old has earned a recall to the Colombia national team for the friendlies against Chile and Algeria as a result of his form, and this could be his last season at Ibrox going by his latest admission.
Morelos is on the radar of some bigwigs across the continent, and he has once again expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League.
“Things have gone really well for me at Rangers this season. I’ve scored in just about every game for them,” the Colombian hitman told The Scottish Sun.
“It’s not a secret that I admire the English Premier League.
“I have to keep scoring goals for Rangers if I am ever to get a chance of moving to a club there.”
Morelos scored 18 league goals last term to win the Scottish Premiership golden boot, while he netted 12 more in other competitions.
While his temper often got the better of him in the last two seasons, manager Steven Gerrard has helped him improve his disciplinary record this season, and that could be key to massively boosting Rangers title chances.
With 61 goals in 105 appearances for the Light Blues, Morelos is definitely ready to move to the next level, and he will be looking to impress for his country during the international break after missing out on the Copa America squad.
Given how prolific he has been since arriving at Rangers, it’s hard to see the club being able to hold on to him for much longer, and they should prepare to cash in on him next summer.