Rangers skipper James Tavernier comments on Newcastle transfer link

Glasgow Rangers defender James Tavernier has insisted that he is fully focussed on the job at Ibrox amid speculation about his future.
The 27-year-old Gers skipper has been reportedly wanted by Premier League outfit Newcastle United, with Steve Bruce keen to bring their former player to Tyneside this summer.
It has been claimed that Newcastle are closing in on a £8m move for the right-back who has grown into one of finest full-backs in the Scottish Premiership.
Tavernier has said that while it is a compliment to see Newcastle showing an interest in him, he is staying focused on the job at hand.
The right-back further added he is enjoying his time at the Ibrox club, and that he is trying to return the favour of the confidence Rangers have shown in him.
“It’s a compliment and that is how I see it. But all my emphasis is on Rangers,” said Tavernier, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“Things can happen in football but I’m looking forward to this season. It’s all speculation.
“If it stays like that then I don’t get upset about it. I’m fully focused on the job here.
“Rangers gave me a chance. The club have shown faith in me. I have been trying to repay that favour ever since, which means working harder, getting better and better.
“I love my football here, my family is settled and I am in a great place at the moment.”
Tavernier enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign, where he scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions.
Rangers fans will be absolutely delighted to see their club skipper showing his loyalty, and not angling a move away to the Premier League.
However, as Tavernier said, anything can happen in football, so a potential return to St James’ Park cannot be completely ruled out either, especially if Newcastle come up with a good offer.