Rangers should try to sign Jermain Defoe in January

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard expressed his desire to sign a striker in January, and he should try to lure his former national teammate to the Ibrox club.
According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 02/01/2019 – 12:56), AFC Bournemouth will allow striker Jermain Defoe to leave in January.
The Cherries manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is finding difficult to provide Defoe game time, and a move away from Bournemouth could be on the cards.
Sky reports that there has been interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and the Championship. However, Rangers should make a move for the former Tottenham striker who has played alongside Gerrard for his country, and has 57-caps for his country.
Defoe is a proven goalscorer, and he can be a lethal back-up option for Alfredo Morelos even at the age of 36. In his last two seasons at Sunderland, he scored 18 and 15 goals respectively in all competitions, which shows he can still be a potent weapon.
Rangers need a striker in January, and Gerrard must not miss out on the opportunity of signing Defoe on loan. He would add immense quality to the side, and Rangers fans could find a new hero at Ibrox.