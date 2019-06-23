Rangers should sign Lansbury

Rangers look set to sign Joe Aribo from Charlton Athletic, but they may be on the hunt for another midfielder this summer. Steve Gerrard has a dearth of quality in the engine room and could scour the transfer market for another player who can improve the squad.
Henri Lansbury should be on his radar as he may be available this summer after struggling for form and playing time at Aston Villa. The £40k-per-week man and would bring much-needed energy and creativity to Rangers’ midfield, but whether he’s open to a move to Scotland remains to be seen.
Rangers have Andy Halliday, Jordan Rossiter, Jason Holt, Greg Docherty, Ross McCrorie, Lassana Coulibaly, Steven Davis and Graham Dorrans at their disposal, but there is a lot of deadwood that needs to be offloaded and replaced.
Rossiter, Holt and Docherty spent last season on loan at Bury (League Two), Fleetwood Town (League One) and Shrewsbury Town (League One) respectively and may be deemed surplus to requirements. McCrorie and Coulibaly struggled for playing time last season and may not feature regularly in 2019/20 while Graham Dorrans spent 2018/19 sidelined with injury.
Lansbury has fallen down the pecking order at Villa and could feature even less now they’ve been promoted to the Premier League. When fit and in-form, the 28-year-old is one of the better midfielders in the Championship – contributing five goals in 10 Championship games in 2017/18.
Rangers want to challenge for the Premiership title next season, so Lansbury could be lured away from the Midlands if he believes there’s genuine chance of attaining silverware. Time will tell.
