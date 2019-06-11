Rangers should sign Douglas to solve defensive problem

Signing a left-back could be on the agenda for Rangers, with Lee Wallace on his way out and Borna Barisic having an uncertain future after an underwhelming season. Wallace is quitting Rangers to join Queens Park Rangers this summer while Barisic made only three appearances in the last three months of the season.
Steven Gerrard could be left without a recognised left-back if the pair leave, which is likely to result in at least one player being brought in the opposite direction this summer. That player should be Barry Douglas. The 29-year-old joined Leeds United from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and made 26 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Elland Road.
He struggled for playing time during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, however, which could raise some uncertainty over his long-term future at Leeds. Douglas made only six appearances in 2019 due to injury woes and falling down the pecking order Marcelo Bielsa.
It would take an ambitious bid from Rangers to lure the Scotland international to Ibrox, but it may be worth a shot. Gerrard wants to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title next season and will need players of Douglas’ calibre to beat Celtic to the crown.
