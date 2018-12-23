Rangers should look to sign Oumar Niasse

Rangers should look to sign the Everton striker Oumar Niasse in January.
Steven Gerrard’s side could do with some attacking additions next month and the Everton forward is available.
The 28 year old is out of favour since the arrival of Richarlison and he would be the ideal back up option to Morelos and Lafferty.
Given his situation at Everton, Rangers could sign him for cheap as well. The Senegalese forward could make a big difference in the Scottish League if he manages to rediscover his confidence.
The move makes sense for all parties and Gerrard should look to make it happen.
The Ibrox outfit will need to improve their attacking options if they want to keep up with Celtic in the title race.
Rangers have been linked with the likes of Dominic Solanke as well but the Liverpool striker is highly rated and Premier League clubs are targeting him as well.
Signing Niasse would be relatively easier and it could prove to be a real bargain for Steven Gerrard.