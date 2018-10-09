Rangers should join Celtic in the race to sign Nick Powell

Glasgow Rangers should join arch-rivals Celtic in the race to sign Nick Powell who would add significant quality and depth to the Ibrox club.
According to reports from the Sunday Mirror (07/10; page 65), Scottish champions Celtic have been put on alert by the news that Nick Powell has turned down Wigan Athletic’s latest contract offer.
Wigan are keen to tie down the former Manchester United player with a new deal but he has reportedly rejected the move amid interest from Celtic, Burnley and Brighton.
Powell will be out of contract with the Latics next summer, and therefore the Gers should consider making a move for him at a cut-price deal.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has bolstered his attacking options in the summer, but Powell would give him the extra edge that could make them a serious contender for the Scottish Premiership title.
The 24-year-old scored 15 times in League One last season and played a key role in Wigan’s promotion. He has started the 2018-19 Championship campaign on fire, scoring four goals and registering three assists already.
Powell is enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment, and he would be a superb addition for either Celtic or Rangers.