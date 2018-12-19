Rangers should consider making a move for Josh Maja in January

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has recently admitted that the Ibrox club needs to recruit at least one striker in January.
Alfredo Morelos has been in tremendous form this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, but his ill-discipline remains a major issue.
Gerrard has been left frustrated with the supporting cast. Kyle Lafferty has struggled badly in his second spell at Rangers, while last week, the Gers terminated the loan deal of Umar Sadiq.
With no European games to focus on, the Gers must prioritise winning the Scottish Premiership title this season. And for that, Gerrard needs depth and quality in the side.
Sunderland striker Josh Maja has been scoring goals for fun this season for the Black Cats, and he would be a terrific addition for the Gers.
He has scored 13 goals in all competitions, and 12 in 19 League One games.
Maja’s contract expires at the end of the season, and although a new deal is in the offing for the exciting 19-year-old, Rangers can do no harm by putting in a January bid to test Sunderland’s resolve.
He would be a superb back-up option for the Ibrox club. Goals from Maja are guaranteed, and with him in the side, Rangers can surely challenge Celtic all the way to the end for title glory.