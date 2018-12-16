Rangers set to step up their chase for Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Glasgow Rangers confirmed yesterday that Ovie Ejaria has left the Ibrox club to return to Liverpool after his loan deal was terminated.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard is seeking for a direct replacement as he wants to bolster his midfield area in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Rangers are set to step up their effort to sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell.
Gerrard views Dowell as a perfect replacement for Ejaria and wants to bring the 21-year-old to the Ibrox club in January.
The former Liverpool midfielder has spoken of his admiration for Dowell, who spent the last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.
Gerrard said: “I definitely admire him. He’s an Under-21 international. He’s a player I admire but there’s not really anything else to say on that at the moment as he’s an Everton player.”
Dowell is an attacking midfielder who made his senior Everton debut in 2014 after graduating from the club’s youth academy.
He is a highly rated young talent but Marco Silva can’t offer him regular game time at the club. A loan move away from Merseyside would be ideal for him, and certainly Silva should not hesitate sending him to Ibrox on loan if Rangers ask for his services next month.