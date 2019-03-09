Blog Columns General Football News Rangers set to sign Jake Hastie from Motherwell

9 March, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers are closing in on the capture of Jake Hastie from Motherwell.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Motherwell this season and he has been linked with the likes of Celtic as well.

Hastie will be a free agent at the end of this season and signing him for a development fee would be a massive coup for Rangers.

According to Sun, the deal is close to completion and Rangers will push through a pre-contract agreement with the player now.

The report adds that Steven Gerrard has played a key role in convincing the player.

The winger has five goals for Motherwell this season and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for the Ibrox outfit.

It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Scottish giants next season.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential summer signing and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

