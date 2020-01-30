Rangers set to sign Ianis Hagi

Rangers are all set to sign the Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi this month.
According to HLN, the Ibrox outfit have reached an agreement with Genk to sign the player on loan until the end of the season.
Steven Gerrard’s side will have the option to sign the player permanently in the summer for a fee of around €5m.
Hagi is highly rated at Genk and he has the talent to make a real difference for Rangers between now and the end of the season. He has 3 goals and 4 assists to his name this season.
Rangers are in the middle of a title race and they need more depth and quality. Hagi should prove to be a very useful option for them.
Furthermore, the move is ideal for the 21-year-old as well. The first team experience in Scotland will help him develop as a player.
As per the report, the player will fly out for his medical with Rangers today.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers bring in any more players before the window closes.
The Ibrox outfit have a great chance of winning the league this year and Gerrard will be hoping to improve his side as much as possible this month.