Rangers set to move for Vaclav Hladky this week

Rangers are looking to bring in a keeper this summer and they have identified Vaclav Hladky as a target.

As per the Sunday Post, Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard wants the 29-year-old signed from St Mirren and Rangers will make a move for the player this week.

Rangers currently have Allan McGregor as their number one keeper but he is 38 years old.

The Rangers no.1 will need replacing soon and Hladky would be ideal.

He has done well for St Mirren and he seems ready to join a bigger club.

In the short term, he could be the backup for McGregor and push him for a first team place. Eventually, he will take over as the starter if he manages to impress.

Rangers must improve their squad depth in order to push Celtic for the title next season and signings like Hladky could prove handy.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in the coming days.

Meanwhile, they are hoping to tie up a permanent move for Ianis Hagi as well. The attacking midfielder has impressed during his loan spell and Rangers are looking to exercise their option to sign him permanently this summer.