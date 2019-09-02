Rangers looking to agree on a new deal with Nikola Katic

Rangers are expected to agree on a new deal with Nikola Katic.
According to Daily Record, Steven Gerrard wants the Rangers hierarchy to sort out an extension for the 22-year-old centre back.
Katic has been very impressive since his move to Rangers and it is no surprise that the manager wants to keep him at the club longer.
The player seems keen on the idea as well.
Speaking to the Record, he said that he might consider staying at Ibrox for the rest of his career. Although this is a huge claim, it is understandable why the player would say that.
Katic feels loved at Ibrox and he is well settled in the side. He has adapted well to Scottish football as well.
He said: “Of course, I want to stay here, I’m really enjoying it. If I have to stay at Rangers for my whole life, why not? Every game you play here at Ibrox is in front of 50,000 fans. You play European games and have a manager like Steven Gerrard, as well as top team-mates. I really enjoy it so if I stay here my whole life, why not?”
It will be interesting to see if he can guide Rangers to a major trophy this year. He is one of the better defenders in the league and Gerrard will need him in top form this season.
Rangers lost to Celtic in the Old Firm Derby yesterday but there is a long way to go and the Ibrox outfit should look to move on from the defeat and bounce back with a statement win in their next league game.