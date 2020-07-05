Rangers set for preliminary talks with Ivan Toney

Rangers have been linked with a move for the Peterborough forward Ivan Toney this summer.

It appears that the Scottish outfit are now ready to make their move for him.





As per Football Insider, Rangers are set for preliminary talks with the player to find out whether he is keen on a move to Ibrox. The report also claims that he is a ‘key target’ for them.

Toney has had a fantastic season with the League One club and he could prove to be a good addition to Steven Gerrard’s attack.

Rangers need more depth in their attack and Toney would be ideal. He could partner Alfredo Morelos up front. That said, the Colombian has been linked with a move away from the club. If he moves on, Toney could be his replacement.

Toney has scored 26 goals in all competitions this past season and he is capable of playing at a higher level. A move to Rangers would give him the chance to showcase his talent in Europe as well.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can convince the player and the club now.

Peterborough are thought to be holding out for a fee of around £5m. However, the final sum could rise to £8m with add-ons.