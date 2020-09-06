Rangers remain interested in Jacob Murphy

Rangers remain keen on signing the Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League club are willing to sell the winger but they’re waiting to bring in proper reinforcements first.





It will be interesting to see if Rangers can agree on a deal with Newcastle for Murphy before the transfer window shuts.

There is no doubt that the Scottish giants could use more depth and quality in their attack and Murphy should prove to be a quality addition.

The player is thought to be valued at £3 million and Rangers should be able to afford him.

Murphy is unlikely to get regular first-team football at Newcastle and a move away from the club is ideal for his career. He needs to play regular first-team football in order to fulfil his potential and a move to Rangers could give him that platform.

He is in the final 12 months of his contract and Newcastle are under pressure to sell him. They cannot afford to lose him for free, especially when he is not a key member of their first-team squad.

It would be wise of them to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer and Rangers are waiting to snap him up.