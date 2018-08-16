Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers reject Bordeaux bid for Alfredo Morelos

French outfit Bordeaux are looking to sign the Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos this summer.

According to STV Sport, the Ligue 1 side have already submitted a bid for the Colombian forward but Rangers have turned it down.

Sky Sports add that negotiations are still going on between the two clubs.

Morelos has been in good form for Rangers this season and it would be unwise to sell him. The 22-year-old managed to score 18 goals for the Scottish outfit last season as well.

With so little time left in the window, Gerrard will struggle to find a replacement of similar quality and it could affect Rangers’ title challenge aspirations.

If they are serious about challenging Celtic this season, Rangers should turn down any amount of money for Morelos now.

The Colombian has a lot of potential and when he sorts out his mentality, he will be a key player for Rangers.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the bid from Bordeaux earlier.

 

 

