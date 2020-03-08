Rangers ready to offload James Tavernier

Rangers are prepared to sell James Tavernier this summer.
According to Football Insider, they are planning to lower their asking price in order to get rid of the defender.
Tavernier’s form has dipped in the recent months and Rangers want to sell him so that they can fund an overhaul. As the captain of the side, the fans would have expected better from him.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
The 28-year-old was linked with a move to England at the start of this season.
It is believed that Rangers initially valued the player at £8m but now they are willing to accept half of that amount.
Whoever signs Tavernier for £4m could have a bargain on their hands.
He is good enough to shine in the Championship and for the bottom half Premier League clubs.
The defender has received his fair share of criticism from the fans this season and perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him.
He needs to regain his confidence and Rangers need to bring in someone who is better defensively.
Steven Gerrard’s side have been quite poor at the back this season and it will probably end up costing them the title.