Rangers Predicted Starting Lineup vs Standard Liege

Rangers host Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday and they will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season with a win here.

The Scottish outfit are on top of Group D right now with eight points from four matches but Benfica have the same amount of points as well and Rangers cannot afford to slip up if they want to win their group.





🎙️ SG: We want to try and win the group, people will probably thing if we get a result next week becomes irrelevant, that is not the case we approach every game with the mentality to go and win. We are focused and committed on the game tomorrow before looking ahead. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 2, 2020

Rangers have been in sensational form in the League as well and Steven Gerrard’s side are full of confidence right now.

The last time these two sides met Rangers picked up a 2-0 win away from home and they will fancy their chances of a comfortable win at home now.

🎙️ SG: Confidence and belief are really high at the moment, we are on an unbeaten run we want to continue. We know Standard will come here needing a win, it is a very interesting match and one we are all looking forward to. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 2, 2020

The Scottish outfit have picked up four clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions and Standard Liege will have to work hard to break them down.

The away side have scored just three goals in the Europa League group stages so far and they will be up against the best defence in their group.

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack for the midweek game but the likes of Barker and Aribo are expected to return.

Steven Gerrard has arrived to speak to the media. 🎙️ SG: Ryan Jack is a major doubt, he still has a good chance for the weekend, Aribo will hopefully be back with us, assuming he comes through today’s session. Barker will train his morning and hopefully make the squad. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 2, 2020

Predicted Rangers Starting Lineup: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Arfield, Davis, Kamara; Kent, Morelos, Roofe

Defoe, Hagi, Itten, Barker, Zungu, Ughelumba and McLaughlin are expected to miss out after featuring in the 4-0 win over Falkirk last time out.

