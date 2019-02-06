Rangers predicted line-up vs Aberdeen

Glasgow Rangers will be hoping to pick up all three points when they face Aberdeen away from Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday.
The Gers secured their third win on the row after beating St Mirren 4-0 at Ibrox during the weekend. Steven Gerrard will be hoping that his side will pick up another crucial victory against Aberdeen as they look to close the gap with Celtic.
With just one place and two points separating the two sides in the table, the Dons are expected to provide a strong challenge at Pittodrie stadium.
Rangers are hoping to get a positive news ahead of the game, with Sky Sports reporting that Gerrard plans to make a very late decision on whether Connor Goldson can feature.
He is likely to replace Nikola Katic in defence provided he is passed fit for the game.
In the midfielder 26-year-old Ryan Jack should come into the side alongside Ross McCrorie and Scott Arfield. Steven Davis may drop down to the bench.
Jermain Defoe started the last match, but Gerrard is likely to drop the former Sunderland striker in favour of Daniel Candeias to add balance to the side.
Predicted Rangers starting XI: McGregor, Barisic, Goldson, Worrall, Tavernier, Jack, McCrorie, Arfield, Kent, Morelos, Candeias.