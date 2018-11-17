Rangers ‘not giving up’ on Skrtel, Gerrard could be key to him signing

According to CNN Turkey (h/t Daily Record), Rangers are ‘not giving up’ on Martin Skrtel and cold make an approach for the soon-to-be out-of-contract star. The Premiership outfit are targeting an experienced central defender and Steven Gerrard could be key in Skrtel making the switch to Scotland. The two players together for many years at Liverpool and could renew acquaintances in January or next summer.
Skrtel currently plays for Fenerbahce. The Turkish side are currently 12th in the Super Lig with 13 points from 12 games this season, coming off the back of only one win from their last seven. Skrtel is a key player, having played in 10 of their 12 league outings, but his future at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium is uncertain. His contract is up next summer and he may not renew his deal.
Rangers are hoping to capitalise on the situation and make a shrewd defensive signing. Gerrard’s men have started the new season brightly, sitting third in the Premier League just two points adrift of leaders Celtic and boasting four wins from their last five. Their defence are coping well this season (11 league goals conceded in 12 games), but Skrtel would be a great addition regardless. Time will tell if Gerrard can convince him to Scotland, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.