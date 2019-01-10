Rangers new signing Steven Davis wants to be at Ibrox next season

Glasgow Rangers brought back former player Steven Davis to the Ibrox club in the January window, on loan from Southampton, to bolster their midfield option.
New signing Davis has expressed his desire to remain at the Ibrox club beyond his loan spell.
The former Gers midfielder joined the Ibrox club on a temporary basis from Southampton until the end of the current campaign.
The Northern Ireland international, who has 107 caps for his country, is a vastly experienced player, and he is expected to improve Steven Gerrard’s midfield options as Rangers aim to challenge Celtic all the way for the Scottish Premiership title.
The Southampton-owned midfielder has set his eyes on a long-term stay at the Glasgow club after his loan deal expires in the summer.
“Hopefully beyond the six months everything will go well and then we can look at things and make it a longer-term thing,” he said as quoted by Sky Sports.
Davis spent four successful years at Rangers where he won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cup, three Scottish League Cup, and was a part of the side that finished as runners up in the UEFA Cup in 2007-08.
Although he is not a young player anymore, Davis still has a lot to offer. He should add to Rangers’ creativity, something the club lacked in the final third this season.