Rangers must sign James Lawrence

Anderlecht defender James Lawrence has been linked with a move to Rangers this summer.
According to Daily Record, the defender is keen on moving to the United Kingdom.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can snap him up. The likes of Stoke City and Swansea are keen on the 26-year-old centre back as well.
Rangers certainly won’t be able to match these clubs financially unless there is a big sale. Gerrard will have to work hard to persuade the player to pick Rangers as his preferred destination in order for the deal to happen.
Lawrence can play as a left back as well as a defensive midfielder. His arrival would improve Rangers significantly and allow them greater room for tactical improvisation.
The Ibrox giants will be looking to close the gap with Celtic next season and these are the type of signings that could help them bridge that gulf in quality.
Rangers must do everything in their power to sign Lawrence. The 26-year-old would completely transform Steven Gerrard’s side next season.
The Scottish outfit have added attackers like Hastie and Jones to their side and it is time for them to beef up their defensive options now.