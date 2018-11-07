Rangers must reignite interest in Dominic Solanke in January

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly looking to bring in more new faces at the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Express, the Gers boss, who has already signed 15 new players during the summer transfer window, is looking to sign four new players in January.
The Rangers board are looking to back him with funds needed to bring the right profile of players. Gerrard is keen to add a striker to his ranks.
Alfredo Morelos has been brilliant this season, but Gerrard is looking to bring another striker who can ease his goal scoring burden. The likes of Kyle Lafferty and Umar Sadiq hasn’t quite impressed, and as a result Gerrard is on the lookout for a striker in the market.
With this in mind, Rangers should reignite their interest in signing Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan in January.
Rangers were heavily linked with a move for Solanke during the summer, but Jurgen Klopp was unwilling to offload him. Solanke has not featured for the Reds in the Premier League this season.
The 21-year-old has not featured in the cup games as well for the Reds, and surely he needs to leave the club in January. He needs to play regularly again, and moving to Rangers is a no brainer.
He is an exciting young talent and a natural finisher. Solanke fits Gerrard’s transfer plans perfectly, and the club should make his signing a priority in two months’ time.