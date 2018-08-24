Glasgow Rangers have made a flying start to their 2018-19 campaign with Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard stamping his own authority at the club already.
The Gers have made some excellent signings in the summer transfer window. The new players are integrating well with Rangers remaining unbeaten in their opening 10 matches in all competitions.
The only major set-back for Gerrard has been the injury to Jamie Murphy who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Having already signed young talents from Liverpool – Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria – Gerrard should be looking to balance it with experience in the side to cover for Murphy’s absence.
With that in mind, Rangers must make a move for Crystal Palace winger Jason Puncheon who is available on loan. The 32-year-old is a vastly experienced Premier League player but he is looking to revive his career after a long injury battle.
The Palace winger – who is on £35k-per-week wages – offers directness and pace on the flanks, and would fit into Gerrard’s philosophy. Moreover, he still has plenty of football in him, and is a proven Premiership quality player.
Rather than dropping into the Championship, a move to Scotland could be just what he needs as it will be a new challenge for him.
Championship club Middlesbrough are reportedly keen, but Gerrard could pull off a transfer masterstroke if he succeeds to bring him to the Ibrox club.