Rangers must look to sign Steven Davis

Rangers should look to make a move for Steven Davis when the transfer window reopens.
The Southampton midfielder will be a free agent at the end of this season and he could be available on a bargain in January.
Steven Gerrard’s side could use some experience and leadership in the midfield and Davis could prove to be an excellent addition in the short term.
The 33-year-old knows the club well from his four-and-a-half-year spell at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012. He could make an instant impact for Rangers.
The likes of Coulibaly, Ejaria are all excellent talents but they are lacking in experience. Someone like Davis would be the ideal mentor for them. The Southampton midfielder has captained his club and country and he could be a key figure in the dressing room.
Also, he won seven trophies with Rangers during his time at the club and that winning experience could be priceless.
It would be a masterstroke if Gerrard manages to sign him for cheap in January. Davis could transform the Rangers midfield in the short term and help them close the gap with Celtic.
Davis is not a key player for Southampton anymore and they could be willing to let him leave for a reasonable fee in January.