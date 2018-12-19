Rangers must act quickly as Crystal Palace eye move for Dominic Solanke

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to sign Dominic Solanke from Liverpool with Steven Gerrard looking to bring him to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window.
Last month the Daily Recordreported that the Gers are in pole position to sign the Liverpool striker who has struggled for games this season. He has dropped down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, and has not featured in any Premier League game this season.
The Express reported earlier this month that the Gers have made Solanke their ‘top target’ ahead of the January window, and signing a striker seems a priority for Gerrard after Umar Sadiq left the Ibrox club last week.
However, Rangers need to move quickly as Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have reportedly joined the race to sign the 21-year-old striker.
According to the London Evening Standard, Roy Hodgson is looking to bolster his attacking line-up in January, and wants Solanke to be a part of his squad.
Solanke needs to move away from Anfield on a temporary basis to reignite his career, and it remains be to seen whether Rangers can manage to lure him to the Ibrox ahead of Palace.