Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie posts message on Twitter after Scotland U21 win

Glasgow Rangers prodigy, Ross McCrorie, currently on loan away from Ibrox, has done well for his country during the international break.
The highly-rated versatile Gers midfielder has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Ibrox ace played an important role in Scotland Under 21’s 2-1 win against their Croatian counterpart.
McCrorie posted this message on Twitter after the game.
What a result!! Boys were different class👏🏼🏴 https://t.co/UvIPNtD4Qy
— Ross McCrorie (@RossMcCrorie4) September 10, 2019
Here are some of the response from the fans:
Croatia opened the scoring when Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic headed in Nikola Moro’s cross from 12 yards out.
However, Scotland replied with less than 10 minutes left on the clock. Rangers youngster Glen Middleton picked up Connor McLennan inside the penalty box, and he made no mistake in restoring parity.
McCrorie produced a fantastic cross for McLennan and his close-range header found the back of the net earning a crucial victory for the visitors.
The 21-year-old is a versatile young talent. He can play in defensive midfield as well in central defence. Steven Gerrard praised him highly before but he felt McCrorie is still very raw and needs to polish his game.
Obviously, he has a long-term future at Rangers, and the Ibrox fans will hope that he improves a lot during his loan spell at Portsmouth.