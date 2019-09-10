Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo tells Nigerians what to expect from him if he makes debut tonight

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is away on international duty with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after earning his maiden call-up last week.
The 23-year-old Gers man could be handed his debut tonight when manager Gernot Rohr’s side take on Ukraine in a friendly, and he has vowed to give his best for the West African giants if given a chance against the European side tonight and going forward.
Aribo is barely known in Nigeria as the Scottish Premiership isn’t very popular over there, and the former Charlton Athletic star has told them what to expect from him.
“I’m really happy to have got this call-up to Nigeria, and I just want to make the most of it and also play as long as possible to do all I can to ensure we continue being the best national team,” the Rangers midfielder told the Super Eagles official YouTube channel.
“I’m a central midfielder and I like to get in and around the box, help the team defensively and also add more bite to the attacking strength of the team”.
Aribo left the League One side to join Steven Gerrard’s side on a free transfer this summer, and has already done enough to earn a call-up to Nigeria.
He has featured in 12 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term, and has firmly established himself in the manager’s plans.
He isn’t expected to walk into the Super Eagles’ starting XI, though, with Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi and Stoke City’s Peter Etebo the favoured defensive midfield pairing.
However, Aribo can prove what is capable of and give Rohr a selection headache when the country’s Africa Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers start.