Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty raves about Celtic star Callum McGregor

Glasgow Rangers signed Greg Docherty in the January transfer window earlier this year. However, he left the Ibrox club on loan this summer to get regular games under his belt.
The 21-year-old joined the Gers from Hamilton on a four-and-a-half-year deal. He joined Shrewsbury Town on loan during the summer transfer window.
The Scottish midfielder says that he could have stayed back at Rangers and collected his wages. Instead, he opted for short term pain that could lead to long-term gain for him.
This has been a massive transfer window for Rangers with Steven Gerrard bringing in as many as 12 new players. The midfield area has been bolstered as well which means young Docherty was likely to drop down the pecking order.
Docherty revealed that he did some research before considering his loan move. He was impressed to see how Callum McGregor has developed into a key player for both Celtic and Scotland.
The 25-year-old spent one season away at Notts County before establishing himself as a key player under Brendan Rodgers. Docherty says that McGregor is now the best midfielder in Scotland at the moment.
“I looked across the city at Calum McGregor. He is now a starter for Scotland and Celtic,” said Docherty as quoted by The Evening Times.
“Callum went away and got his game time at Notts County and now he is the number one midfielder in Scotland. He is also one of the first picks in the national team so I have to look at that. It’s all part of learning and I know I still have so much to learn.”
Indeed, there are plenty of instances where players return to their parent after enjoying a good loan spell elsewhere. Regular games boost the confidence, and Docherty is looking to make an impact during his loan spell. He couldn’t have picked a better player to follow a career path!