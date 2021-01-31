Rangers manager Steven Gerrard comments on Jamie Carragher’s claims that he is not ready for the Liverpool job

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has three years left on his current deal at Ibrox, and the Liverpool legend has been widely tipped to take over from Jurgen Klopp when the German leaves Anfield.

The Reds manager’s contract also expires in 2024, and while many are tipping Gerrard to succeed him, his former teammate turned pundit Jamie Carragher believes that the Light Blues boss needs to gain enough experience in management before taking up such a job.





The former defender cited Frank Lampard’s dismissal as Chelsea manager as a reason why it might be too early for Gerrard to become Liverpool’s boss anytime soon.

The Rangers manager has responded to Carragher’s claim, and while he did not disagree with the Sky Sports man, he felt the discussion was not relevant given the timing.

“I always respect Jamie’s opinion. He was a student of the game when he played and he has done ever so well as a pundit. There are tons of opinions out there, some of them are right, some of them are wrong, some of them are nearly right, and I can understand where Jamie is coming from. But you can’t predict the future,” Gerrard told Sportsmail.

“You don’t know what is going to happen, you can’t predict timing, you have just got to go along and just think about the next day. I am really happy where I am, I’m not looking over the fence, I’m not trying to get down south, I’m here under a strong contract with good support from the board.

“It comes with its challenges, in terms of the family situation and I am not going to be at Rangers forever. I understand that. I have got dreams of one day going down south and managing teams down there but I am in no rush, I haven’t got a date or a time so I haven’t really thought too much about what Jamie said in that interview.”

Lampard spent just a full season at Derby County before taking up the Chelsea job, but he lasted just a full season at Stamford Bridge before getting sacked.

Gerrard is in his third season as Rangers manager and he is starting to impress after his side finished the last two seasons behind bitter city rivals Celtic.

The Liverpool hero has led his side to the top of the Scottish Premiership table following an outstanding start to 2020-21, with 23 points currently between them and second-placed Hoops.

Gerrard’s first piece of silverware as a manager is just around the corner, and it will be interesting to see how his side will fare in 2021-22 and going forward.

Working in the Premier League in the nearest future definitely appeals to the Rangers boss, but whether he will be truly ready to take up the Liverpool job within the next three years remains to be seen.

At 43, Gerrard would have become wiser and more experienced as a manager, and the fact that Brendan Rodgers was only 39 when he took charge at Anfield underlines the saying that age is nothing but a number.