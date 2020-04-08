Rangers man Michael Beale raves about Harry Wilson

Glasgow Rangers assistant manager Michael Beale has showered praise on Liverpool-owned winger Harry Wilson. The 23-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to the Ibrox club last year, is currently on loan at AFC Bournemouth.
The Gers assistant boss worked with Wilson at the Under-16 level with Liverpool and also managed him at the Under-23 level. He says that Wilson is technically blessed and is a ‘very clever’ player.
Wilson has played for Crewe, Hull City, Derby County, and now Bournemouth on loan spells, and needs stability in his career. Jurgen Klopp rates him highly, but it remains to be seen whether he can break into Liverpool’s star-studded squad.
The left-footed winger, who has become popular for being a dead-ball specialist, has scored seven goals for the Cherries this season. Last year, Rangers reportedly wanted to sign him on loan, but the deal didn’t materialise.
Beale notes that the Wales international is now worth between £25 million to £30 million if he moves elsewhere in the summer transfer window. He is definitely out of Rangers’ budget, and chances are very low that the Reds will send him out on loan again.
Wilson was the captain of the reserves when Trent-Alexander Arnold broke into the side and Beale says he is extremely proud to have watched their journeys.
“Technically, he was not going to fail, as long as he kept working his right foot — which he was very open to improving to a pleasing level,” said Beale to The Athletic.
“Tactically he was not going to fail, he’d spent a lot of time at Liverpool and he understood the game. He’s a very clever player, very game aware. So then it was two things; it was physically whether he was going to get to that stage, and then it was at what level. As the challenges kept coming, could he keep adapting to playing against better and more high skilled opponents.
“There are other players in the Premier League like Jack Grealish who is 24 — a year older — and he too has been down to the Championship but is now excelling. Harry is still younger than people like him, like James Maddison
“I do think he’s a player who would excel in a team who are dominating the ball and playing in a really technical way. That could be at Liverpool. If it isn’t I’d suggest he’s worth £25 million-£30 million.”