Rangers looking to sign Nick Powell

Rangers are interested in signing the former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell.
The midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and the Gers could seal a pre-contract agreement this month.
Rangers aren’t the only club after him and the likes of Celtic, Brighton and Leipzig are interested in the player as well as per the report from Sun.
Powell could prove to be a superb addition to the Rangers midfield and on a free transfer this should be a no brainer.
The report adds that Rangers are prepared to match Celtic’s offer for the player. It will be interesting to see who Powell prefers if it comes down to him.
The Wigan midfielder has not signed a new deal with the club so far and his future at the club looks uncertain. The English club might look to cash in on him during the January transfer window if a reasonable offer comes in.
Rangers should look to make a move right now if it is financially possible for them.
There will be more competition in the summer and it will be hard to close out a deal.