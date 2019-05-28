Rangers linked with a move for Martin Skrtel

Rangers are interested in signing the former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel.
According to Turkish outlet Asist Analiz (translated by SportWitness), the Scottish outfit aspires to sign the player this summer.
Skrtel is yet to agree on a new deal with Fenerbahce and the likes of Olympiacos are keen on the player as well.
Apparently, Fenerbahce want him to stay and the club president will meet with the player soon in order to convince him to stay.
Gerrard has played with the Slovakian defender at Liverpool and he will know all about the 34-year-old.
However, the interest in him makes very little sense financially. As per the report, the player is demanding a two-year contract worth €4m.
That could be a major issue for Rangers. Even if the Scottish club manage to afford it, they are better off spending that kind of money on a younger and better player.
Skrtel is past his peak and he might not be able to offer a lot apart from experience and leadership.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers make their move for the player in the coming weeks.
The Ibrox outfit need to add more depth to their defence but there is no doubt that there will be better targets out there.