Rangers keen to complete the permanent signing of Ianis Hagi

Rangers are interested in signing Ianis Hagi permanently this summer.

According to reports via Scottish Sun, the Ibrox outfit are currently in talks with Genk regarding payment methods.

The Scottish outfit can sign Hagi for a fee of around £4.5m this summer.

The 21-year-old has had an impressive loan spell at Rangers so far and it is no surprise that they want to keep him at the club for the long term.

Despite making just 12 appearances so far, Hagi has shown that he can be a match-winner for Steven Gerrard’s side. He has proven himself in the European games as well.

In order to challenge Celtic for the title next season, Gerrard must keep players like Hagi at the club. The Romanian will add creativity and goals to the side.

He has already adapted to Scottish football and Hagi can have a considerable impact next season.

It will be interesting to see how he performs over the course of a full season.

Meanwhile, Rangers will also look to keep other key players like Alfredo Morelos at the club.

The financial impact of the current health crisis could prevent big money deals and that could help the Ibrox giants keep their star striker at the club for another season.