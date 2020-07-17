Rangers keen on West Ham’s Grady Diangana

Rangers are interested in signing the West Ham starlet Grady Diangana this summer.

As per Football Insider, Celtic and West Brom are keen on the player as well.





Diangana has been on loan at West Brom this season and he has been outstanding for the Baggies. The 22-year-old 7 goals and 5 assists to his name in the Championship.

Apart from his goalscoring ability and flair, he can play on both flanks and is an excellent passer in the final third.

The Championship outfit want to sign him permanently if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League this summer.

However, West Ham does not want to sell the talented young winger yet.

Diangana is valued at £20million and it will be interesting to see if his suitors make any approach for him once the transfer window opens.

Rangers might not be able to afford £20million unless there is a big sale. Alfredo Morelos has been linked with West Ham and perhaps the two clubs can work out a deal involving the two players.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Diangana needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Rangers would allow him to do just that.