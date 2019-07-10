Rangers keen on signing Simon Deli from Slavia Prague

Rangers are interested in signing the Ivory Coast defender Simon Deli this summer.
According to a report from iSport (translated by Daily Record), Gerrard wants to bring the 27-year-old to Ibrox this summer.
Slavia Prague are not keen on selling a key player but the player has a release clause of €2.5million and if Rangers agree to pay up, there is nothing they can do to prevent the transfer.
The report claims that Rangers were not willing to pay the amount initially but they are looking to secure an agreement for the player now. It seems their stance has changed.
It will be interesting to see if Gerrard manages to pull off the transfer in the coming weeks.
Deli has done well for Slavia in the recent years and he has the ability to succeed in Scotland. Rangers need some defensive depth and he would be a good addition for a reasonable price.
The 27-year-old might be tempted to join the Ibrox outfit as well. The Scottish League would be a step up from his current situation.
Rangers have been very active in the market this summer and they have signed seven new players. It remains to be seen whether they can pull off their eighth signing now.