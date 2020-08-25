Rangers keen on signing Jacob Murphy

Rangers are looking to sign the Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy this summer.

The 25-year-old winger was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season and he managed to impress for the Owls.





He is not a key part of Steve Bruce’s first-team plans at Newcastle United and he will be allowed to leave on loan once again this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can convince the 25-year-old to join them. According to Football Insider, the Scottish outfit have made an approach to sign him.

It is still unclear whether Rangers are looking at the players a replacement for Ryan Kent. Kent has been linked with a move to Leeds United and the newly-promoted Premier League side recently submitted an offer for the former Liverpool winger as well.

Murphy managed to score nine goals last season and he picked up six assists as well. He could prove to be a very good addition to the Rangers attack.

Murphy needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and a move to Ibrox could prove to be ideal for him.

He has the talent to develop into a star for Steven Gerrard’s team.