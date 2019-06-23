Rangers keen on Ryan Kent, but on a loan deal

Rangers want to bring Ryan Kent back to Ibrox next season.
According to Liverpool Echo, the Scottish giants are keen on another loan deal but Liverpool are now looking to sell permanently.
Gary McAllister has revealed that Rangers will be ahead of the queue if the Reds decide to consider a loan move for the player once again.
The Rangers assistant boss said: “It is ongoing, but the decisions at Liverpool will probably be later down the line. Is he worth the wait? I would say so. He has got a rapport with the fans and there is no doubt he enjoyed his time here. That’s on the pitch, in and around the training ground and the city as well – he enjoyed Glasgow. We have to be aware that Liverpool might receive bids, but you don’t know. If Ryan is to go back out on loan again, I think we’d be first in line.”
The Scottish side cannot afford the player permanently but they are admirers of Kent. Liverpool value the player at £12m and unless they lower the asking price, a permanent move to Rangers is out of the question.
It will be interesting to see where Kent ends up this summer. He is a talented young winger who needs to play regular first-team football.
Liverpool cannot provide him with that opportunity and a move back to Rangers would be ideal. The youngster is highly rated at the club and he is adored by the fans.
Also, Kent has adapted really well to Scottish football and he could develop into a real star for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Last season, his performances earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.