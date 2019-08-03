Rangers keen on Leeds striker Kemar Roofe

Rangers are thought to be interested in signing the Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe.
The player is a target for Anderlecht and West Brom as well.
According to a report from Het Nieuwsblad (translated by Sportwitness), the Leeds United striker could leave the club for a fee of around €7m this summer.
Roofe scored 15 goals in the Championship last season and he would be a tremendous signing for Rangers.
The Ibrox outfit could use another quality striker and Roofe would be an excellent addition.
Morelos and Roofe have the quality to fire Steven Gerrard’s side to the title next season. The Ibrox outfit came second last year and signing someone like Roofe could help them bridge the gap with Celtic.
The Leeds United star has just one year left on his deal and it will be interesting to see if the Whites manage to hold on to him.
The fee mentioned in the report seems very reasonable for a player of his quality and Rangers should do everything in their power to bring him to Scotland.
It would be a game-changer for Gerrard’s side. Roofe has already shown his quality in England and there is no doubt that he would be a star in Scottish football as well.