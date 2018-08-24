Rangers keen on Joe Worrall but Celtic should try to hijack the deal

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has signed as many as 12 players this summer, but he is still looking to bring in one or more defenders to the Ibrox club before the end of this month.
According to reports from the Daily Record, the Gers have made a formal move to sign Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest on loan. However, they face strong competition from Championship clubs Aston Villa and West Brom.
Rangers have already signed Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic in the summer transfer window but Gerrard is still looking to bolster the defensive set up.
Football Insider also reported that Celtic are one of the teams chasing the highly rated 21-year-old this month. With Celtic desperately needing to sign a centre-back this summer, it is high time they make a move and hijack Rangers’s potential bid.
Celtic are reportedly readying a bid of their own and must move ahead of Rangers with time gradually slipping away from their hands.
Worrall could be a potential replacement of Dedryck Boyata who is facing an uncertain future at the club and has been linked with a move to a Turkish club this week.
The likes of Jozo Simunovic and Jack Hendry have struggled this season, and therefore signing a centre-back is absolutely vital for Celtic. The Bhoys tried their luck with Jason Denayer and Scott McKenna, but failed in their approach to land either of them.
Worrall is a highly talented defender, but following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson this summer, Worrall has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and hasn’t played a single minute in the Championship.
The England U-21 international centre-half is a highly rated young talent and he captained England to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017.
Both Celtic and Rangers are huge clubs and moving towards the north of the border could appeal to him. Given Celtic’s current plight, and with time running out, they are badly in need of a centre-back, and Worrall on loan could be a superb addition.