Rangers keen on CSKA Sofia midfielder Kristiyan Malinov

Rangers are interested in signing the CSKA Sofia midfielder Kristiyan Malinov this summer.

As per Herald, the player is expected to leave Bulgaria this summer and Rangers are weighing up a move for him.





The 26-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder who can play in a deeper or an advanced role. He has already been capped by his country 13 times.

If Rangers manage to sign him, it could be a useful addition to their squad this summer. He will add depth and quality to Steven Gerrard’s side.

According to a source close to the player, Malinov is on Rangers’ wishlist and it would be an honour for him to play for Steven Gerrard next season.

The source has been quoted saying: “Rangers is a brand in European football. Everybody knows them, so having interest from Rangers is a big deal for Kristiyan and it is a privilege for him to be among contenders on their wish list.

“It would also be a privilege for him to play under Steven Gerrard and be mentored from a coach who was one of the best midfielders in the last decade.

“As a midfielder, he feels he could gain a lot from him, especially in a tactical sense.

“His mentality is something Rangers fans would love as he is a player who leaves everything out on the park.”

It sounds like the player is really keen on the move to Ibrox this summer. Perhaps this is a ‘come and get me’ plea from the midfielder’s camp.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers make a move for him in the coming weeks. The Ibrox outfit need more depth in their squad to win the title next year and they should consider a move for Malinov.

Celtic will be going for their tenth title in a row next year and Rangers will try and do everything possible to stop them.