Steven Gerrard confirms Rangers close to signing Joe Worrall

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the Gers will complete the signing of Joe Worrall on loan before Friday’s deadline.
The exciting Nottingham Forest centre-back will join the Gers on loan for the rest of the season.
Gerrard has confirmed the news after Rangers’ thrilling Europa play-off against Osijek last night.
“In terms of Joe, it’s good news. As we were playing he should have signed a deal to be a Rangers player for a year,” said Gerrard, as quoted by the Scotsman.
Rangers are yet to officially announce the deal. However, it seems, it will be announced on the deadline day.
It has been an impressive transfer window for Rangers, with Gerrard stamping his authority by bringing in players of his choice.
Worrall will become Gerrard’s 13th signing of the season. He may have dropped down the pecking at Forest but he’s a quality player who will add real depth to Gerrard’s side.
Rangers are also close to completing the signing of Albanian winger Eros Grezda from Osijek on the deadline day.