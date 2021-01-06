Rangers January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Rangers have been outstanding in the Scottish Premiership this season and they will look to pull further clear at the top of the table in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard decides to dip into the January transfer window to give his side some added boost and quality for the second half of the season.





Key areas that need strengthening

Rangers have been outstanding in attack and defence this season but they could use some depth in the midfield.

Another creative central midfielder would add a new dimension going forward.

Rangers have been linked with the Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram in recent weeks.

The midfielder has already shown his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be an outstanding signing for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 26-year-old picked up five goals and three assists in the Premier League last year and he has one assist to his name so far this season. He would add creativity and vision to the side.

The Blades star is an excellent long passer from the deep and he could help the side make the most of Ryan Kent’s pace and movement.

Potential departures

Rangers are in the middle of a title race right now and they will be desperate to stop Celtic from winning the league 10 times in a row.

It is highly unlikely that they will weaken their squad at this stage of the season and any departure will have to wait until the summer.

Furthermore, Rangers are in the Europa League and they will need the extra depth to cope with the fixture congestion during the second half of the season.

