Rangers in talks to sign Albanian winger Eros Grezda

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bring Albanian winger Eros Grezda to the Ibrox club before Friday’s deadline.
The Gers are in advanced talks to sign Grezda for a fee of around £2million, according to the Evening Times.
It has been a massive transfer window for Rangers, but Gerrard is still looking to bolster his attacking options following the injury to Jamie Murphy who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The report claims the Ibrox club is all set to sign the NK Osijek winger this week. The 23-year-old will become Gerrard’s 13th signing of the summer, as Rangers’ squad overhaul continues.
The Evening Times reported that Grezda has travelled to Glasgow to finalise a move to Rangers. He was earlier granted permission to leave Osijek.
Good move for the Gers?
Grezda has top-level experience and has been capped six times by Albania. He scored eight goals and provided three assists for Osijek in 37 appearances last season.
Predominantly a right winger, he can play on the left flank as well. He could be a utility player for Gerrard and could represent a smart signing.